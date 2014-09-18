Man arrested for stealing expensive vodka after a tip was called - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man arrested for stealing expensive vodka after a tip was called in

ROSSFORD, OHIO (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) -

Scott M. Putnam, 31, of Maumee, Ohio was arrested Thursday and is being housed in the Wood Co. Justice Center on a bond of $1500.00.

Putnam was caught on video Sept 16 stealing a bottle of Grey Goose Vodka from Corks Wine and Liquor on Crossroads Pkwy.

Putnam's picture was viewed on the WTOL website and a tipster contacted the Rossford Police Department and identified him.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on Sept 18 and he was arrested after showing up at the Wood County Adult Probation Department to arrange terms of his probation.

The probation stemmed from a felony theft conviction from the Wood County Common Pleas Court that was handed down on Sept 9, just one week prior to the Cork's theft.

