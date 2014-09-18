Sylvania setting up emergency text alert system for residents - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Sylvania setting up emergency text alert system for residents

The City of Sylvania is in the process of setting up an emergency text alert system for residents.

City officials say the main reason they wanted the system was to provide additional information to residents during an emergency like the water crisis that occurred in August. City council voted to take part in an alert system through Lucas County, but they are still working with the county to set it up.

Residents will be able to access information from the police department, fire department, and day-to-day activities of the city. Once the system is running, people will be able to sign up for the text messages on the city's website.

Many residents are already in favor of the system.

"Having young children, it's kind of difficult to get to the computer, so having messages sent instantly to my phone would be ideal," said Candy Sarikonda.

There is currently no word on when the system will be up and running.

