Sylvania setting up emergency text alert system for residents

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

The City of Sylvania is in the process of setting up an emergency text alert system for residents.

City officials say the main reason they wanted the system was to provide additional information to residents during an emergency like the water crisis that occurred in August. City council voted to take part in an alert system through Lucas County, but they are still working with the county to set it up.

Residents will be able to access information from the police department, fire department, and day-to-day activities of the city. Once the system is running, people will be able to sign up for the text messages on the city's website.

Many residents are already in favor of the system.

"Having young children, it's kind of difficult to get to the computer, so having messages sent instantly to my phone would be ideal," said Candy Sarikonda.

There is currently no word on when the system will be up and running.

