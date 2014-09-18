Lenawee County Sheriff needs deputies, says budget won't provide

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

The Lenawee County Sheriff says the county's 2015 budget is not providing his department with the help it needs.

Sheriff Jack Welsh is very disappointed with the 2015 budget. He says he's in desperate need to add staff members with this budget, but that's not going to happen.

"It's very frustrating for me," said Welsh.

He's pushing to add two deputies for road patrol and a corrections officer for the Lenawee County Jail. He says his department is doing the best they can with what they have, but it's a struggle.

"Yes, I'm disappointed. I still think that we don't have enough help to provide the level of safety that I think the citizens deserve," he said. "However, I've run into a roadblock with this group of commissioners [when] trying to get any more money each year."

The sheriff also says that he will continue to ask for more staff. As part of the 2015 budget, the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office will be receiving five new vehicles.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.