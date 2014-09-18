Lenawee County Sheriff needs deputies, says budget won't provide - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Lenawee County Sheriff needs deputies, says budget won't provide

LENAWEE COUNTY, MI (Toledo News Now) -

The Lenawee County Sheriff says the county's 2015 budget is not providing his department with the help it needs.

Sheriff Jack Welsh is very disappointed with the 2015 budget.  He says he's in desperate need to add staff members with this budget, but that's not going to happen.

"It's very frustrating for me," said Welsh.

He's pushing to add two deputies for road patrol and a corrections officer for the Lenawee County Jail.  He says his department is doing the best they can with what they have, but it's a struggle.

"Yes, I'm disappointed. I still think that we don't have enough help to provide the level of safety that I think the citizens deserve," he said. "However, I've run into a roadblock with this group of commissioners [when] trying to get any more money each year."

The sheriff also says that he will continue to ask for more staff.  As part of the 2015 budget, the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office will be receiving five new vehicles.

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly