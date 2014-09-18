Small businesses discuss the money lost during the water crisis - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Small businesses discuss the money lost during the water crisis

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Toledo's water crisis impacted small businesses and millions of dollars were lost. 

Tom Schaeffer is just one of the owners of Black Coister, a specialty brewing company gearing up to open its doors by the end of the year. He says that without water there is no beer. 

"It's our most important ingredient and so quality water is absolutely the key," said Schaeffer. 

Schaeffer joined other small business owners Thursday at a round table discussion with State Representative Teresa Fedor and the Ohio Sustainable Business Council. The group discussed the effect the water crisis had on small businesses. The numbers they say are still rolling in. 

Schaeffer and his business partners are now preparing, just in case another water crisis happens again.

"Can we line up a contract with someone or have some water shipped in or can we have a tank and have a reserve of water on site?" said Schaeffer. "We're talking about those things now, that we probably wouldn't have even talked about before."

Schaeffer says the water scare hasn't changed their minds about opening up shop in the city. If it happens again, they'll be ready.

