Miniature golf course opens next weekend at Fifth Third Field - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Miniature golf course opens next weekend at Fifth Third Field

An overhead view of the course. An overhead view of the course.
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The grounds crew at Fifth Third Field has always prided themselves in having one of the best baseball fields in minor league baseball, and now with some creative landscaping, they will be utilizing the outfield for a good cause.

The Links at Fifth Third Field is a dual 18-hole, real grass putt-putt course designed in the outfield. Grounds crews began work on the courses immediately after the Mud Hens home closer three weeks ago.
For $15, participants can take on one of the two 18-hole courses and take home a souvenir golf ball.
The course will be open from Friday, September 26 through Sunday, September 28. All proceeds will benefit the Helping Hens Charitable Fund, the Epilepsy Center, the Boys & Girls Club, and Komen of Northwest Ohio.
The idea for incorporating the sport of golf into the outfield at Fifth Third Field has been a dream of Mud Hens Sports and Turf Manager Jake Tyler for years.

"You know, whenever the media or a coach, anybody that comes out, everybody always says the comment, 'I'd sure like to take my pitching wedge out on this grass,'" said Tyler. "So that's kind of where it originated, in hearing a lot of those comments. And when I brought it up to the executive team, they thought it was a great idea."

The second 18-hole course was added after the Mud Hens received such high demand for tee times, so you need to book your tee time fast.

Schedule a tee time online.

Get more information on the course here.

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly