Bowsher High School students run a book drive to help district

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Students at Bowsher High School say Toledo has given so much to them, they want to give back.

"They give so much to us, they give to the schools, they keep supporting us in all different ways," said student Ian Vogt. "We just want to give back to them."

Vogt is one of 12 Bowsher students in 'Leading Rebels,' a group that was created last year to work on community service projects.



A new project will be held each month this school year. Vogt says a book drive for children was their first project and kicked off this week.

"They're going to be donated to 21 local doctor offices and then to three new TPS clinics," said Vogt.

The students come up with every project they do, finding ways they can give back while setting an example for others.

Student member Randall Pryor says they want their school to be known for the good they do and they hope to inspire others to do the same.

"We want to be the number one school in TPS and around the Toledo district," said Pryor. "Don't downgrade TPS like we're just another district. We're one of the best!"

Pryor says no goal is too big for the Leading Rebels.

"We want to have a minimum of 500," said Pryor.

To make a book donation visit Bowsher High School at 2200 Arlington Ave, in Toledo.

