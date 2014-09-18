New Starbucks, Chick-Fil-A, Kroger come to Airport Highway - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Airport Highway is usually bustling with activity, but people may soon see even more traffic as upcoming businesses get ready for customers.

"Well we live in Whitehouse, so we are fairly close, so we are very excited about the development," said Doug Deacon. "I know we got Chick-Fil-A is coming in here - that is going to be opening soon. Right now we have to go to Perrysburg to hit that restaurant and it is a lot further for us, so we are anxious to see it open."

Nearby businesses are also anxious to see more customers. BP employees say they are already seeing an increase in sales.

"I've been here six years already, and lately within the past I'd say six to seven months, our business has almost doubled," said BP clerk Bob Dorgiewisz.

Today was the first day Starbucks opened its doors in the area.

The next business to open is Chick-Fil-A, which will open October 16. The owner says there were some setbacks with construction, but everything is now set for their opening date. Chick-Fil-A is welcoming people to their doorsteps the day before they open. The first 100 people in line get one free meal a week for a year.

The new Kroger on Airport Highway should be open before Christmas. There is no word yet on when Pita Pit will open.

And while there are several new businesses in the area, others are redeveloping. A new drive-thru at Panera Bread should be open by the end of October, and Wendy's has trashed their old look for a newer, sleeker look.

Springfield Township officials say new businesses are also bringing new homeowners.

"Our residential permits have gone up, more than likely due to the increase in commercial and business activity in the township," said Township Zoning Inspector Jacob Barnes.

Barnes says he is continuing to work with people interested in developing business on Airport Highway. 

