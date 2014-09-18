Two teens charged after Tecumseh High School threat

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

More details continue to come out regarding the recent threat at Tecumseh High School. Two students were arrested accused in a plot that could've very easily turned tragic.

Tecumseh Police Chief Troy Stern says a dangerous situation at the high school was definitely avoided.

"This threat was a legitimate threat and it's not anything that we ever anticipated," said Stern.

That threat involved two 16-year-old students at Tecumseh High School who are accused of plotting to hurt students and teachers on Thursday, September 11. The two students were arrested and suspended from school.

"The two juveniles have been formally charged through the Lenawee County Prosecutors office through the Probate Division," said Stern. "However, at this point I'm not comfortable releasing what those charges actually are."

Anonymous tips from callers and fast action from police and school officials helped stop what may have been a tragic event. Police say they have evidence which confirms the threat…at this time the type of materials obtained is not being released.

"We are analyzing evidence that was obtained in the course of two search warrants that were conducted on the residences of the juveniles," said Stern.

In a letter sent out to parents from Tecumseh Public Schools Superintendent Kelly Coffin, she outlines what happened and she praises all those who helped in preventing the plot. The two suspects remain in the juvenile system while police continue their investigation.

