Algal bloom in Fostoria's water reservoir not harmful

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Another local community is dealing with an algal bloom in their drinking water. People living in Fostoria have been complaining about an odd taste, but officials say there's no reason to worry.

According to Ronald Fauls, the superintendent of the Fostoria Water Treatment Plant, this is the time of the year for algae to bloom in ponds, lakes and municipality reservoirs.

But unlike the algal bloom in Lake Erie, the algae in Fostoria's reservoir is not toxic.

The treatment plant has been aware of the bloom in the Veteran's Memorial Reservoir for a few weeks and has been treating the water with additional powdered activated carbon.

Recently, residents began complaining of an unusual smell and taste coming from their tap water.

"It's a musty, earthy taste, and that comes from the algae dying during the treatment process." said Fauls.

The algae growing in the reservoir is a green algae, a different species from the cyanobacteria (blue-green) algae in Lake Erie, and does not produce microcystin.

Bill Dailey fishes in reservoir frequently. He says he is happy the algal bloom will not affect his fishing.

"I think it's an issue, but it's kind of a relief to know that we're not going to have medical or physical problems from drinking this water, or in my case, eating the fish out of here," said Dailey.

The Fostoria treatment plant will continue to perform more than one hundred tests a day to check the water, but officials believe the water will continue to be drinkable through this process.

Fauls says it could take a few weeks to a month to completely illuminate the smell and taste caused by the algae.​

