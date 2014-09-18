Algal bloom in Fostoria's water reservoir not harmful - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Algal bloom in Fostoria's water reservoir not harmful

FOSTORIA, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Another local community is dealing with an algal bloom in their drinking water. People living in Fostoria have been complaining about an odd taste, but officials say there's no reason to worry.

According to Ronald Fauls, the superintendent of the Fostoria Water Treatment Plant, this is the time of the year for algae to bloom in ponds, lakes and municipality reservoirs.

But unlike the algal bloom in Lake Erie, the algae in Fostoria's reservoir is not toxic.

The treatment plant has been aware of the bloom in the Veteran's Memorial Reservoir for a few weeks and has been treating the water with additional powdered activated carbon.

Recently, residents began complaining of an unusual smell and taste coming from their tap water.

"It's a musty, earthy taste, and that comes from the algae dying during the treatment process." said Fauls.

The algae growing in the reservoir is a green algae, a different species from the cyanobacteria (blue-green) algae in Lake Erie, and does not produce microcystin.

Bill Dailey fishes in reservoir frequently. He says he is happy the algal bloom will not affect his fishing. 

"I think it's an issue, but it's kind of a relief to know that we're not going to have medical or physical problems from drinking this water, or in my case, eating the fish out of here," said Dailey.

The Fostoria treatment plant will continue to perform more than one hundred tests a day to check the water, but officials believe the water will continue to be drinkable through this process.

Fauls says it could take a few weeks to a month to completely illuminate the smell and taste caused by the algae.​

