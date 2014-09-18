Escaped inmate in custody, found at BG apartment complex - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Escaped inmate in custody, found at BG apartment complex

BOWLING GREEN, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Escaped inmate Jhon Rosado has been taken into custody by authorities in Bowling Green.

Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn says authorities have positively identified Jhon Rosado to be hiding in an attic at an apartment complex in Bowling Green.

SWAT and police were called to the Fairview Manor apartment complex, near Bowling Green High School, Thursday evening. 

Rosado escaped from the Northwest Community Correction Center Wednesday evening. 

Toledo News Now has a crew on the scene and will update this story as information becomes available.

