Adult store robbed twice in one week in north Toledo

Reporting by Michelle Shiels, Reporter
Surveillance image from the first robbery Surveillance image from the first robbery
Surveillance image from the second robbery Surveillance image from the second robbery
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

An adult store in Toledo was robbed twice in the same week, and possibly by the same suspect.

The security company for Adult Pleasures Boutique on Detroit and Lagrange in north Toledo gave police and Toledo News Now copies of the surveillance video after the second robbery.

That robbery occurred just after midnight on Wednesday. The suspect walked into the store with one hand in his sweatshirt pocket, claiming he had a gun. With his other hand, he grabbed cash from the register.

The store manager says the suspect probably came back because he didn't get much cash the first time – the registers only have money for change.

"I think he must be desperate or on some type of drugs or mentally ill," Tim, the manager, said. "It's just unfortunate that he caught our part-time clerks unaware like that, but we have made changes to our security so that they will catch him if he comes back around."

Anyone with information that could lead to the thief's arrest should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

