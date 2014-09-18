Albon Road closed in Springfield Twp after accident at railroad - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Albon Road closed in Springfield Twp after accident at railroad crossing

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH (Toledo News Now) -

An accident at Albon Road and the Norfolk Southern rail crossing has closed Albon Road in Springfield Township. 

The Ohio State Highway patrol says a car hit the crossing gate and flipped over on the tracks Thursday afternoon.  The railroad was able to stop two trains and close the crossing. 

The driver of the car, Rhonda Maurer of Whitehouse, received minor injuries. The car was towed from the crossing, but the crossing gate was damaged. Alcohol is considered to be a factor in the crash.

Albon Road will be closed from Airport Highway to Angola Road until the railroad makes repairs to the crossing gate.

That rail line handles 70 trains headed east and west every day.   

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly