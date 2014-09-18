Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson - September 14, 2014

This week on Leading Edge Jerry Anderson talks with Chris Redfern about the state's response to the water crisis.

Hear what Julie Cousino from the Toledo Waterways Initiative has to say about what they are doing to improve Toledo's waterways.

Its time to Get Real About Teal. Jerry talks with members of the Ovarian Cancer Connection.

