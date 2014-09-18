Very Healthy Catepillar, Shepherd's Pie, Mac n Cheese Muffins and Apple Pistachio Boats

Very Healthy Catepillar

Serves 4

Ingredients:

• 1 tablespoon reduced fat mayo

• 1 10-inch spinach wrap

• 2 slices salami

• 1 slice reduced fat Swiss cheese

• 1⁄3 cup Dole® packaged spinach

• Topline Farms seedless cucumber, cut into thin strips, divided

• 1 skewer stick

• 1 SUNSET® Campari® brand cocktail tomato

• 2 olive slices

Directions:

1. Spread mayo on spinach wrap. Add salami, cheese, spinach, half of cucumbers and roll wrap

(do not tuck in ends). Trim ends off wrap and cut wrap into five separate rolls. Slide rolls onto

skewer.

2. Slide tomato onto skewer for head. Cut slits in tomato and insert black olives for eyes.

3. Cut slits in top of tomato and insert cucumbers for antennae.

4. Use remaining cucumbers to represent legs by each roll.

Nutrition Information: 340 calories, 19g fat, 21g carbohydrate, 10g fiber, 22g protein

Recipe Source: Produce for Kids

Shepherd's Pie

Serves 8

Ingredients:

• 1 onion, chopped

• 3/4 cups Bolthouse Farms® Carrot Chips

• 1/2 cup quartered green beans, ends trimmed

• 3/4 cups no salt added corn

• 1 1/4 pound lean ground beef

• 2 cloves garlic, minced

• 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

• 1/2 cup unsalted beef stock

• 1 tablespoon corn starch

• 4 Green Giant® Fresh Klondike Rose® potatoes, thinly sliced

• 1/2 tablespoon olive oil

• 1/2 cup low fat shredded Cheddar cheese

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 400°F.

2. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat; add onions, carrots, green beans and corn, and cook 10 minutes, or until tender. Add ground beef and cook 10 minutes, or until cooked through. Add garlic, Worcestershire sauce, beef stock, cornstarch and simmer 10 minutes, or until most liquid evaporates.

3. Spoon veggie/meat mixture into 11x7-inch baking dish using slotted spoon. Layer potatoes on top, overlapping edges, and brush with oil, salt and pepper. Bake 30 minutes, or until potatoes are tender and browned. Top with cheese.

Nutrition Information (per serving): 395 calories, 6g fat, 55g carbohydrate, 5g fiber, 29g protein

Recipe source: Produce for Kids

Mac n Cheese Muffins

Serves 6

Ingredients:

• 1 medium sweet onion

• 1 cup Bolthouse Farms® Baby Cut carrots

• 4 broccoli florets

• 1 cup shredded reduced fat cheddar cheese

• 1 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

• 1 large egg

• 1 Tbsp. unsalted butter, softened

• 2 tsp. olive oil

• 1 box (14.5 oz.) whole wheat macaroni noodles, cooked according to package directions

• 1 cup whole wheat bread crumbs, divided

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F.

2. Puree onion, carrots and broccoli in food processor or blender until smooth.

3. Mix cheddar, mozzarella, egg, butter and olive oil in large bowl. Add cooked macaroni, vegetables and ½ cup bread crumbs. Stir until just incorporated.

4. Spoon mixture evenly into greased muffin pan.

5. Sprinkle remaining bread crumbs on top and bake 30 minutes, or until lightly browned.

Nutrition Information (per serving): 465 calories, 14g fat, 64g carbohydrate, 8g fiber, 21g protein

Recipe Source: Produce for Kids

Apple Pistachio Boats

Serves 4

Ingredients:

• 2 Michigan Ginger Gold apples

• 1 cup lowfat cottage cheese

• 1/2 cup Mariani® Premium dried blueberries

• 1/2 cup Wonderful® pistachios

Directions:

1. Cut apples in half lengthwise. Scoop out center with melon baller or spoon, leaving about ¼-inch apple flesh on inside.

2. Mix cottage cheese, blueberries and pistachios in small bowl.

3. Fill hollowed apples with cottage cheese.

Recipe Source: Produce for Kids

Nutrition Information (per serving): 235 calories, 7g fat, 34g carbohydrate, 3g fiber, 11g protein