Pedestrian hit by semi on I-475

Pedestrian hit by semi on I-475

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Police say a pedestrian was hit by a semi truck on a Toledo highway early Thursday morning.

TPD says a man was hit on I-475 eastbound at Secor Road around 12:20 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the man was in the roadway when he was hit. It is unclear how badly he was injured.

I-475 eastbound was shut down for a short time because of the accident, but has since reopened.

