Most Wanted: Terry Sanders, wanted for rape, turned himself into the US Marshals

US Marshals were looking for a man wanted for rape Wednesday. The alleged rape happened back in June while the victim was walking in the 600 block of Knower Street.

On September 10 Terry Sanders was indicted by a Lucas County grand jury for the crime.

Sanders is about six feet tall and weighs approximately 170 lbs. He has a tattoo that reads ‘Lyn' on his right arm and ‘Spice Boy' on his stomach.

Marshals say he has numerous run ins with law enforcement and has been arrested for assault, robbery, burglary and drug violations.

Sanders turned himself into Police on Thursday. 

