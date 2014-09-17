Point Place family lost their dog after they say someone poisoned her

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

A Point Placefamily is without their dog after they say someone purposely poisoned andkilled her.

"We're veryupset, we're very frustrated, we've been crying for days now," said pet owner LauraCerveny.

Cerveny says shetook her dog Winnie to the vet earlier this week but wasn't prepared for whatshe was about to hear. The vet told Cerveny her dog had ingested antifreeze andwould not pull through.

Cerveny saysthey searched their home and car to try and figure out where it may have comefrom. It wasn't until the same thing happened to several other dogs on the streetthat they realized someone may be purposely poisoning the dogs.

"We don't know if theyare trying to get stray cats and stray dogs and domestic dogs are getting intoit or if someone is targeting dogs in this area," said Cerveny.

Shesays she called police and they referred her to an animal cruelty investigator.In the meantime Cerveny says they are warning neighbors to keep their dogsinside and to watch what they eat.

You can stop animal cruelty by reporting it tothe Toledo Humane Society at 419-891-9777.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.