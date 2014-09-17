Call 11 for Action: Mountain of trash left on east Toledo street for month

Call 11 for Action: Mountain of trash left on east Toledo street - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Residents living along the 600 block of Parker Avenue in east Toledo say a blight authority can't come soon enough. For the past month, they had to deal with a mound of garbage on their street.

Then they contacted Call 11 for Action.

The residents say the trash belonged to a homeowner who recently lost their home to foreclosure.

"It was just a mess," said Mark Watkins, who has lived on Parker Avenue for 50 years. "People used to stop and go through this stuff, you know, take different objects."

And he said people kept piling it on: couches, mattresses, clothing, and needles. Watkins says it got so bad, the trash became infested with roaches.

He says he called City Hall repeatedly to no avail.

"I just couldn't believe it sat that long," he said.

So he contacted Call 11 for Action. Brandon Jones learned that the home was once owned by the Department of Veteran Affairs, which raised even more questions as to what was going on.

Brandon emailed a picture of the trash to Toledo Mayor D. Michael Collins, who passed it along to the city's Department of Inspections.

The next day:

"I came home, turned the corner, and I seen a truck backed up, loading this stuff up," Watkins said.

He says he's glad all he has to look at now is grass.

Brandon reached out to the Department of Inspections and the Department of Veterans Affairs to find out what happened, but has not heard back.

If you think you have a problem, give the Call 11 for Action team a call at 419-255-2255.

