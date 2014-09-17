Call 11 for Action: Mountain of trash left on east Toledo street for month

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Click here to e-mail the Call 11 for Action office with your consumer complaint.

Click here to e-mail the Call 11 for Action office with your consumer complaint.

I want to fill out an official complaint

Call 11 for Action at 419-255-2255 if you are the victim of a consumer scam, fraud, or rip off.

Call 11 for Action at 419-255-2255 if you are the victim of a consumer scam, fraud, or rip off.

Are you interested in helping others with their consumer problems? Call 11 for Action can use your help.

Are you interested in helping others with their consumer problems? Call 11 for Action can use your help.

Ask Call 11 for Action For Help

Residents living along the 600 block of Parker Avenue in east Toledo say a blight authority can't come soon enough. For the past month, they had to deal with a mound of garbage on their street.

Then they contacted Call 11 for Action.

The residents say the trash belonged to a homeowner who recently lost their home to foreclosure.

"It was just a mess," said Mark Watkins, who has lived on Parker Avenue for 50 years. "People used to stop and go through this stuff, you know, take different objects."

And he said people kept piling it on: couches, mattresses, clothing, and needles. Watkins says it got so bad, the trash became infested with roaches.

He says he called City Hall repeatedly to no avail.

"I just couldn't believe it sat that long," he said.

So he contacted Call 11 for Action. Brandon Jones learned that the home was once owned by the Department of Veteran Affairs, which raised even more questions as to what was going on.

Brandon emailed a picture of the trash to Toledo Mayor D. Michael Collins, who passed it along to the city's Department of Inspections.

The next day:

"I came home, turned the corner, and I seen a truck backed up, loading this stuff up," Watkins said.

He says he's glad all he has to look at now is grass.

Brandon reached out to the Department of Inspections and the Department of Veterans Affairs to find out what happened, but has not heard back.

If you think you have a problem, give the Call 11 for Action team a call at 419-255-2255.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.