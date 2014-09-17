ODOT campaign telling drivers to pay more attention

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is starting a state-wide campaign telling drivers to pay attention on the roads in an effort to prevent construction zone accidents.

ODOT spokesperson Teresa Pollick says the construction going on now is the most northwest Ohio has ever seen at once.

"It's time to invest in them because they basically reach the end of their pavement condition, obviously it's not the best and that's why we are doing these projects," said Pollick. "It's so important for everybody to understand that is the reason we are doing all these projects at once, because we need them."

Pollick says a campaign like this one is needed in order to keep everyone safe on the roads.

"Whether it's eating, putting on make-up, talking on the phone, put those down because we are seeing a lot of construction in northwest Ohio," said Pollick.

Driving southbound on I-75 approaching I-280 is a billboard reading ‘Hey you eating the burger… eyes on the road!'

Drivers like Bill Cusack are skeptical of the ODOT campaign.

"It wouldn't change my habits, sometimes I do eat but I don't look at billboards and I certainly, if there was one that said lipstick, I would still wear, you know, I'd wear lipstick! I wouldn't change a thing," said Cusack.

Pollick says the campaign is costing $750,000 in tax payer money. The campaign will continue for the next two years as well as projects to help notify the public on upcoming construction.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.