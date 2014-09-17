Don't Waste Your Money: Phony IRS caller has scammed victims out of $5 million

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

The trouble McCallister is facing now is the new wheelchair is wider than the old one and can't make it through the doorways in his home. That means in order to even go to the bathroom, he must risk further injury.

The trouble McCallister is facing now is the new wheelchair is wider than the old one and can't make it through the doorways in his home. That means in order to even go to the bathroom, he must risk further injury.

William McCallister says his wheelchair is too wide to get through the doorways in his house (Source: WTOL)

William McCallister says his wheelchair is too wide to get through the doorways in his house (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 for Action: Medical supply company responds to customer in need of wheelchair

Call 11 for Action: Medical supply company responds to customer in need of wheelchair

Toledo resident Shawn Sirkin reached to Call 11 for Action after she noticed bed bugs crawling on the drapes and walls at the Sunset Motel off Telegraph Road. She said when she reached out to the health department she was told they didn’t have the funds to tackle the problem.

Toledo resident Shawn Sirkin reached to Call 11 for Action after she noticed bed bugs crawling on the drapes and walls at the Sunset Motel off Telegraph Road. She said when she reached out to the health department she was told they didn’t have the funds to tackle the problem.

Toledo resident reaches out to Call 11 For Action after finding bed bugs at local motel

Toledo resident reaches out to Call 11 For Action after finding bed bugs at local motel

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.

A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.

Fremont man, scammed out of $8,000, warning others of online scammers

Fremont man, scammed out of $8,000, warning others of online scammers

West State Line Road is a less traveled through street between Lewis and Telegraph. Approaching the intersection at Telegraph is where it gets treacherous.

West State Line Road is a less traveled through street between Lewis and Telegraph. Approaching the intersection at Telegraph is where it gets treacherous.

A popular scam this year is showing up again in northwest Ohio, especially Ottawa County. Callers are threatening people with arrest if they don't pay up immediately.

Port Clinton Police say they've received between 50 and 75 calls about the scam in just the past few days.

Now the IRS is issuing a warning the scam, which it says has taken consumers for more than $5 million.

Teresa Weaver recently received a frightening message on her home phone.

"We screen our calls, and we don't answer if we don't recognize the number," Teresa said.

So the scammer left a message:

"I'm calling regarding enforcement actions executed by the U.S. Treasury intending your serious attention."

"He left a message that we had some problem with our taxes, we need to call immediately," Teresa said. "It was very unnerving."

The caller implied that Teresa was behind on her taxes and needed to wire money or she would be arrested and charged.

"Ignoring this will be an intentional second attempt to avoid initial appearance before a magistrate, judge or a grand jury for a federal criminal offense," the caller said.

Shocked, Teresa looked up the call online, where she learned it's a scam targeting taxpayers from coast to coast.

The IRS says it's been flooded with complaints about these calls. They've identified more than a thousand victims, who the agency says has sent more than $5 million to the scammers so far.

Teresa says she understands how easily someone could fall for the scam.

"If I'm unnerved and I have this knowledge, what about a person that has very little knowledge about taxes, or an older person?" she asked.

The IRS says it will never call and threaten a taxpayer with arrest. If there's a problem with your taxes, they will send you a certified letter in the mail.

Bottom line: Never give money or information to someone over the phone claiming to be from the IRS so you don't waste your money.