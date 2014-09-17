Four Ohio counties looking to move port authorities to Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Four Ohio counties are looking into breaking away from their current port authorities to join with Toledo's Lucas County Port Authority.

Fulton, Henry, Defiance and Paulding Counties are all currently connected to the Regional Port Authority of Northwest Ohio but see the advantages of partnering with Toledo.

"We're not associated with the establishment to the other port authorities or the funding of those port authorities...what we do is we work in partnership with the port authorities that are out in the other region," said Teresa Smith with Toledo's Lucas County Port Authority. "We bring the capital, we bring the resources and we work with them to partner and do economic development throughout the area."

Currently the Toledo Lucas County Port Authority partners with 21 counties throughout Ohio. Smith says discussions will continue regarding plans for Fulton, Henry, Defiance and Paulding Counties to make the move. 

