Four Ohio counties looking to move port authorities to Toledo

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Four Ohio counties are looking into breaking away from their current port authorities to join with Toledo's Lucas County Port Authority.

Fulton, Henry, Defiance and Paulding Counties are all currently connected to the Regional Port Authority of Northwest Ohio but see the advantages of partnering with Toledo.

"We're not associated with the establishment to the other port authorities or the funding of those port authorities...what we do is we work in partnership with the port authorities that are out in the other region," said Teresa Smith with Toledo's Lucas County Port Authority. "We bring the capital, we bring the resources and we work with them to partner and do economic development throughout the area."

Currently the Toledo Lucas County Port Authority partners with 21 counties throughout Ohio. Smith says discussions will continue regarding plans for Fulton, Henry, Defiance and Paulding Counties to make the move.

