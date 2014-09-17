Car break-ins, vandalism occurring in Oregon neighborhood - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Car break-ins, vandalism occurring in Oregon neighborhood

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
Connect
Haas Bakery, where paintballs were shot at the building and a car Haas Bakery, where paintballs were shot at the building and a car
OREGON, OH (Toledo News Now) -

An Oregon neighborhood has been plagued with car break-ins and vandalism over the past week.

The crimes have been occurring late at night in the Old Eastmoreland neighborhood. There have been three reports of small items being stolen from unlocked cars.

Police say an incident at Haas Bakery could be related: a man's car window was shattered after being struck by a paintball. Upon further inspection, police say three other paintballs were found. One struck the rear of the car, the other two hit the bakery.

Police don't currently have any suspects and are advising residents of the community to report any suspicious activity.

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Car break-ins, vandalism occurring in Oregon neighborhoodMore>>

  • CONNECT WITH US

    CONNECT WITH US

    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
Powered by Frankly