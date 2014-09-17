Check your furnace to stay safe this winter

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Before winter sets in it is important to check your furnace. Chuck Westenbarger with Wojo's Heating and Air Conditioning says check for heavy amounts of dust which can back up and create a fire.

"These are the things that get dirty, clogged up and then one of these isn't firing then you're just building up a pocket of gas underneath and that's where your delayed ignition starts and that's where you get your boom sound or the potential for a fire hazard at that point," said Westenbarger.

That's why it's important for a professional to come in, clean the parts and check the flow.

Westenbarger says a professional should make sure everything is tightened, so gas does not leak as well as check that the flu pipe is flowing to prevent carbon monoxide from leaking into your home.

