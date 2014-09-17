Check your furnace to stay safe this winter - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Check your furnace to stay safe this winter

Before winter sets in it is important to check your furnace. Chuck Westenbarger with Wojo's Heating and Air Conditioning says check for heavy amounts of dust which can back up and create a fire. 

"These are the things that get dirty, clogged up and then one of these isn't firing then you're just building up a pocket of gas underneath and that's where your delayed ignition starts and that's where you get your boom sound or the potential for a fire hazard at that point," said Westenbarger.

That's why it's important for a professional to come in, clean the parts and check the flow.

Westenbarger says a professional should make sure everything is tightened, so gas does not leak as well as check that the flu pipe is flowing to prevent carbon monoxide from leaking into your home. 

