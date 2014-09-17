Campbell Soup Company fighting against hunger and obesity - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Campbell Soup Company fighting against hunger and obesity with new program

NAPOLEON, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The Campbell Soup Company in Napoleon is stepping up their fight against hunger and childhood obesity with their Healthy Communities program.

Campbell Healthy Communities Director Kim Fortunato says the new program is making a huge difference in the lives of a lot of people.

"We've have a long history of doing great things in our community and I'm just proud to be part of this," said Fortunato.

The company has made a commitment to helping feed children and their families healthy foods in Henry County and across America. The Napoleon Plant will give $25,000 over the next 5 years.

"We know that all communities in our country have issues with overweight, obesity and with hunger," said Fortunato. "Henry County is the home of our largest plant community, our Napoleon plant, so it was a natural extension for us."

According to the Henry County Health Department, around 12 percent of children in the county are obese. Health officials say they are optimistic about the impact a program like Campbell's can have on the people who live there.

"I think it's critical," said Fortunato. "We, just like many other communities, have a high rate of childhood obesity and every single partner that can come on board helps make it possible to change that."

Campbell Soup Company will be working with the United Way and Henry County Schools as they move forward with the Healthy Communities program locally. 

