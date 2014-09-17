Campbell Soup Company fighting against hunger and obesity with new program

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

The Campbell Soup Company in Napoleon is stepping up their fight against hunger and childhood obesity with their Healthy Communities program.

Campbell Healthy Communities Director Kim Fortunato says the new program is making a huge difference in the lives of a lot of people.

"We've have a long history of doing great things in our community and I'm just proud to be part of this," said Fortunato.

The company has made a commitment to helping feed children and their families healthy foods in Henry County and across America. The Napoleon Plant will give $25,000 over the next 5 years.



"We know that all communities in our country have issues with overweight, obesity and with hunger," said Fortunato. "Henry County is the home of our largest plant community, our Napoleon plant, so it was a natural extension for us."

According to the Henry County Health Department, around 12 percent of children in the county are obese. Health officials say they are optimistic about the impact a program like Campbell's can have on the people who live there.

"I think it's critical," said Fortunato. "We, just like many other communities, have a high rate of childhood obesity and every single partner that can come on board helps make it possible to change that."

Campbell Soup Company will be working with the United Way and Henry County Schools as they move forward with the Healthy Communities program locally.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.