Toledo Public School's Head Start Program is now running after 40 years

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

The Toledo Public School District is running the city's Head Start Program for the first time in 40 year.

Before TPS hit the ground running they wanted to make sure all documents were up to date and as a result the program started a week late. But despite the tardy start TPS says parents are excited to have this program available for their kids.

TPS along with other Lucas County agencies were awarded $8 million in federal funds to keep the program alive while other Head Start programs across Ohio were forced to shut their doors last year.

Head Start Transformational Leader Amy Allen says they program has 640 students enrolled and each day is becoming smoother.

"We're working out the bus times. It's a little bit of a challenge when you have three year olds and four year olds trying to get on and off buses," said Allen. "It's a little bit tricky, so with each day it gets a little bit smoother, by next week it will be off without a hitch."

A federal grant will allow TPS to run the program for the next five years.

