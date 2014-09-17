Latta introduces bill to stop dumping of dredged materials into - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Latta introduces bill to stop dumping of dredged materials into open lake waters

Congressman Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green, has introduced a bill in the U.S. House of Representatives aimed at decreasing the amount of toxic algae in the Great Lakes.

The Protecting Our Great Lakes Act would ban the dumping of materials dredged from lakes and rivers into the open waters of the Great Lakes. Latta says the dumping of this material into the lake re-suspends phosphorous which had been buried. That phosphorous feeds toxic algae blooms with made Toledo's water undrinkable for a weekend back in August.

The bill would require that dredged material be confined land-based areas or dumped in water disposal areas that are deemed economically and environmentally viable.

"The Protecting Our Great Lakes Act is one step we can take to mitigate the spread and growth of harmful algal blooms in our Great Lakes," Latta said in a statement. "The lakes' health is vital to our region, as tens of millions of people rely on them for drinking water. I remain committed to working with my colleagues to get this legislation passed, so we may protect these national treasures for current and future generations."

