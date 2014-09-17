Latta introduces bill to stop dumping of dredged materials into open lake waters

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Congressman Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green, has introduced a bill in the U.S. House of Representatives aimed at decreasing the amount of toxic algae in the Great Lakes.

The Protecting Our Great Lakes Act would ban the dumping of materials dredged from lakes and rivers into the open waters of the Great Lakes. Latta says the dumping of this material into the lake re-suspends phosphorous which had been buried. That phosphorous feeds toxic algae blooms with made Toledo's water undrinkable for a weekend back in August.

The bill would require that dredged material be confined land-based areas or dumped in water disposal areas that are deemed economically and environmentally viable.

"The Protecting Our Great Lakes Act is one step we can take to mitigate the spread and growth of harmful algal blooms in our Great Lakes," Latta said in a statement. "The lakes' health is vital to our region, as tens of millions of people rely on them for drinking water. I remain committed to working with my colleagues to get this legislation passed, so we may protect these national treasures for current and future generations."

Read more about how local, state and federal leaders are working to solve Toledo's water problems here.

