Hoover gives Central Catholic a leg up on the competition

Central Catholic believes they enter every game with a special teams advantage. They've got a punter that can impact the game.

"Got rated sixth in the class of 2016 in the nation and one in the state for my grade," said Central Catholic junior punter Zach Hoover.

Hoover, still a junior, can really boom it.

Summer camp instruction from the likes of Dolphins punter and St. John's alum Brandon Fields has now put Hoover on the radar of some division 1 college coaches.

"He taught me how to like place the ball, higher hang time or lower hang time if it's windy," Hoover said.

To be the best it takes dedication. Every day Hoover heads out to practice 15 minutes before the rest of the team and kicks 50 balls.

"I do it every day, go out during warm-ups every day and just work on the little things like my drop, make sure it's perfect every single time, hang time, try to put back spin on it when I need to and just work on everything that they told me," Hoover said.

As a student of the game, Hoover studies his notes from the summer.

"They record you at the camps and I watch those every couple of days and just see what I can do, see if I can get my leg higher," Hoover said. "The trick to me is I just place my hold a little higher than normal to try and get it up there and keep it up there for a long time," Hoover said.

