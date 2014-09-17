Police: 33 accidents so far on I-75 during resurfacing project - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police: 33 accidents so far on I-75 during resurfacing project

Reporting by Michelle Shiels, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A $31 million resurfacing project on I-75 may be frustrating for drivers who travel the highway daily, but police say accidents in the construction area are making the commute even more problematic.

There were three accidents in the construction zone on Tuesday, and 33 since the project started. Police say drivers need to pay attention and avoid distractions such as cell phones, the radio, or even taking a sip of coffee. They say even taking your eyes off the road for a second is enough to cause an accident.

"You should not be on your phone or texting, but it is workable," said Tricia Cassidy, who drives on 75 daily to get to her downtown job.

Police are monitoring the area but say they're also trying to keep their distance because they don't want their officers to be a distraction to drivers.

The project is expected to be complete in June of 2016.

