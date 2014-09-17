Perrysburg giving away extra water stockpiled during crisis - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Perrysburg giving away extra water stockpiled during crisis

PERRYSBURG, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The City of Perrysburg stockpiled thousands of gallons of water during Toledo's water crisis. Now the city is giving that water away, encouraging residents to keep some water on hand at their homes in case of an emergency.

Perrysburg ordered about 6,000 gallons of water back in early August. The water arrived after tap water was again safe to drink, so it was never used.

Area residents can pick up four gallons of water per person at the Perrysburg Public Utilities Department, 211 East Boundary Street in Perrysburg. The building is open from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

"I think, yeah, it's very generous what they're doing here, trying to have people prepared if it were to happen again, cause you don't know. Hopefully it doesn't, but something like this, a program like this would be appreciated," said Jay Herbert.

