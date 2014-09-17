Ultra marathoners running from Toledo to Columbus to raise ALS a - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Ultra marathoners running from Toledo to Columbus to raise ALS awareness

A group of ultra marathoners will run from Toledo to Columbus Wednesday and Thursday to raise awareness of Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as ALS or Lou Gehrig's Disease.

Traveling with the runners is Robin Mower, who was diagnosed with ALS 5 years ago. Mower can no longer walk, but will be pushed along the way by runners.

Mower was diagnosed with ALS as she was training for the Glass City Marathon in 2009. She was able to complete the dream of running the marathon in 2013 thanks to another runner who pushed her.

Runners took off from One Government Center in downtown Toledo at 10 a.m. Wednesday. They expect to arrive at the Capitol Building in Columbus between 9:30 and 11 a.m. Thursday. Dozens of people showed up to cheer and run, include the Toledo Roadrunners Club.

Toledo Mayor D. Michael Collins was also there to show his support.

