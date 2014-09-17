Ultra marathoners running from Toledo to Columbus to raise ALS awareness

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

A group of ultra marathoners will run from Toledo to Columbus Wednesday and Thursday to raise awareness of Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as ALS or Lou Gehrig's Disease.

Traveling with the runners is Robin Mower, who was diagnosed with ALS 5 years ago. Mower can no longer walk, but will be pushed along the way by runners.

Mower was diagnosed with ALS as she was training for the Glass City Marathon in 2009. She was able to complete the dream of running the marathon in 2013 thanks to another runner who pushed her.

Runners took off from One Government Center in downtown Toledo at 10 a.m. Wednesday. They expect to arrive at the Capitol Building in Columbus between 9:30 and 11 a.m. Thursday. Dozens of people showed up to cheer and run, include the Toledo Roadrunners Club.

Toledo Mayor D. Michael Collins was also there to show his support.

Related Stories:

Vanessa Fayz will have much more on this story tonight at 6 on WTOL 11.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.