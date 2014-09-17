Police: Man stole high-end vodka from Rossford liquor store - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

ROSSFORD, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Rossford Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man they say stole expensive vodka from a liquor store.  

The man can be seen in surveillance photos wearing a Detroit Tigers sweatshirt.

Police say the man took vodka from Corks Wine and Liquor, then left the parking lot in a tan Buick Rendezvous.

Anyone with information should call Rossford Police at 419-666-5230.

