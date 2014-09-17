2 charged with kidnapping, robbery after woman found along Sylvania Twp. road

Sylvania Township Police say two people have been arrested and charged after a woman was found along a roadway. Police say the victim was drugged, abducted and assaulted before she was left along the street.

Officers came upon two people helping the victim at Corey Road and Penridge Drive just after 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Police say the good Samaritans found the woman lying alongside the road.

Gabrielle Thurlow says the victim was found on the road in front of her home Saturday morning.

"It was right on the other side of the fallen down tree, the tree fell a couple of weeks ago, and she was sitting closer to the road and just facing inward," said Thurlow. "I didn't see her or hear any kind of interaction with her, there was another woman that was there that had stopped her car in the middle of the road and called 911."

Thurlow says after the young woman was taken away by an ambulance police looked through the woods for several hours looking for evidence when they were eventually directed to the Best Motel on S Reynolds Rd.

Police say it was there that the woman was beaten by the suspects.

Kalyn M. Brinkey, 20, and James Bryant, 34, have both been arrested and are charged with kidnapping, aggravated robbery and possession of drugs.

Police say the victim was friends with Brinkey and that she had been offered a ride to her boyfriends house from Michigan by the suspect.

They also are saying Brinkey gave the victim water laced with drugs while driving in the car and instead took her to the motel.



Police are currently waiting on forensic evidence to determine if the girl was sexually assaulted.

Sylvania Township Police say their investigation is ongoing, and that more charges could be filed.

Right now both Brinkey and Bryant are behind bars. The victim is out of the hospital and is expected to be okay.

"We just...just saying prayers for her that she is doing ok," said Thurlow.

