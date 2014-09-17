Breast cancer survivor walking Findlay race with recently diagnosed daughter

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

The Susan G. Komen Findlay Race for the Cure is now in its second year. Last year was much bigger than expected, and this year, a breast cancer survivor is leading the celebration of other survivors, including one who is very close to her heart.

Sandy Franks is a 3-year survivor of breast cancer. She walked in Toledo her first year and was even chosen to carry the 1-year survivor flag.

Last year, she served on the Findlay race committee. This year, she's leading the survivor activities with one very special survivor in her mind: her daughter Shauna.

"Having my daughter battling breast cancer this summer is a really tough one," Sandy said. "I am delighted that she is doing well and she just completed her radiation. She's going to be walking in the race and we're going to do that together this year."

Every Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure honors survivors. Sandy is leading the charge on that in Findlay this year, and she says she knows the kind of support they need.

"I think being a survivor is what makes a difference as to what you want to have available to survivors," she said. "The day is really about survivors, to make sure they are honored and to make sure we are celebrating those that are surviving breast cancer."

While survivors are celebrated, an important message is delivered to thousands at the race who honor them.

"I think the biggest story that can come out of this race is to make sure that women know that they need to have their mammograms," said Sandy. "They need to follow those schedules, because you just never know when it might be you or someone that you love."

