Restaurant Ratings Report: Hong Kong Buffet the biggest offender

Hong Kong Buffet on Glendale in Toledo had quite the write-up this week: 17 violations.

One of the worst offenses was flies and gnats in the kitchen.  Health inspectors also found chemicals that weren't labeled correctly, and food, including salmon and rice, not held at the proper temperature.

The Toledo Club is also in hot water.  The downtown club was busted with ten violations.

Poultry was found stored above ready to eat food, a health inspector found food was not properly date marked, and cutting boards were severely scored, making them difficult to clean.

The Stop and Go on Heatherdowns in Toledo racked up eight violations.  The water wasn't hot enough at the hand washing sink and it wasn't properly stocked with paper towels or a hand dryer.  Plus, unapproved chemicals were being used to sanitize equipment.

Wei Wei Restaurant on Reynolds had even violations this week.  Employees were no properly trained in food safety.  Plus, the health inspector found dirty utensils and equipment and food was not cooled property.

Pier 75 Marina on Edwin received excellent marks.  They had no violations. The health inspector says the facility was clean and well-maintained.

The Original Sub Shop and Deli on Broadway also received zero violations.

