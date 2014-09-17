Restaurant Ratings Report: Hong Kong Buffet the biggest offender

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Hong Kong Buffet on Glendale in Toledo had quite the write-up this week: 17 violations.

One of the worst offenses was flies and gnats in the kitchen. Health inspectors also found chemicals that weren't labeled correctly, and food, including salmon and rice, not held at the proper temperature.

The Toledo Club is also in hot water. The downtown club was busted with ten violations.

Poultry was found stored above ready to eat food, a health inspector found food was not properly date marked, and cutting boards were severely scored, making them difficult to clean.

The Stop and Go on Heatherdowns in Toledo racked up eight violations. The water wasn't hot enough at the hand washing sink and it wasn't properly stocked with paper towels or a hand dryer. Plus, unapproved chemicals were being used to sanitize equipment.

Wei Wei Restaurant on Reynolds had even violations this week. Employees were no properly trained in food safety. Plus, the health inspector found dirty utensils and equipment and food was not cooled property.

Pier 75 Marina on Edwin received excellent marks. They had no violations. The health inspector says the facility was clean and well-maintained.

The Original Sub Shop and Deli on Broadway also received zero violations.

