North Toledo adult bookstore robbed for second time in a week

TOLEDO, OH

An adult bookstore in north Toledo was robbed early Wednesday morning, marking the second time the store had been robbed in just a few days.

Adult Pleasures Boutique on Detroit and LaGrange was robbed around 12:30 AM Wednesday.

Police tell us no one was hurt in the incident.  It's uncertain if the robber got away with any cash.

The same store was robbed Monday by an armed suspect who remains at large.

