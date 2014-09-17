Crews fight house fire overnight in Northwood - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Crews had to extinguish a fire at the home of a couple on Strohlein Avenue in Northwood Wednesday morning.

The woman who lives at the home says she woke up to what sounded like explosions coming from the basement around 2:30 Wednesday morning.

Both residents ran out of the home with their dog while smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors blared.

Northwood Fire Chief Joel Whitmore says the fire started in the basement and spread to the first floor of the home.  The extent of the damage and what led to the fire remains unclear.

The American Red Cross is stepping in to assist the family.

