Mayor Collins asking city council to approve a no interest loan from the Ohio EPA

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Toledo Mayor D. Michael Collins wants to spend $400 million on improvements to the Collins Park Water Treatment Plant. In addition Collins is asking city council to approve an application for a zero percent interest loan from the Ohio EPA's water supply revolving loan account.

The interest free financial assistance would pay for technological improvements to help counter the algal bloom in Lake Erie that caused the water crisis back in August.

Mayor Collins Office says $50 million is available from the revolving loan account but that the resolution doesn't say how much of the pie Toledo would go after.

City Councilman Tom Waniewski says the no interest loan sounds good on the surface but he wants to make sure the city is spending the incoming money wisely.

"How much of it is used to help the farmers with their runoff? In the last month we have had all this money come into the system or the potential for money and I think what we need is an inventory of how much it is and what it's going to be used for. So it's not just willy nilly spent here and there," said Waniewski.

Mayor Collins is asking city council for a vote saying yes by next Tuesday being that the deadline to apply for the loan is September 30.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.