Perrysburg roundabout debate continues with area residents giving their opinions

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

The proposed roundabout in downtownPerrysburg has been stirring up a lot of debate. Tuesday area residentsfilled the council chambers wanting to share their opinion.

The topic of the roundabout wasnot on the agenda for the meeting held on Tuesday but that did not stop peoplefrom stepping one by one onto the podium to give their opinions on the proposedroundabout.

At the previous meetingcouncil discussed the downtown improvement plan which includes a crosswalk androundabout on Front and Louisiana.

Some city leaders say theseplans would improve traffic flow and allow for safer walking paths others likeHistoric Perrysburg President Larry Karnes disagree.

"There's just so much historic value with the way the city is laidout currently and to change that would destroy our heritage," said Karnes.

Perrysburg city council did not discuss the roundabout any furtheron Tuesday and say they are still getting feedback and looking at theiroptions.

