City to donate vacant uptown building to Promedica for grocery store, more

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Toledo City Council met Tuesday afternoon to discuss the possibility of Promedica taking over a vacant city-owned building in uptown Toledo.

Council members decided they will vote to authorize transfer of the building to Promedica next Tuesday.

The building, located in the 300 block of 18th Street, could soon host a grocery store on the first floor and an array of health-related services on the other three floors.

"The neighborhood of Uptown is a perfect place for us to establish a model, if you will, that we believe can be replicable across the region as well as across the United States by establishing first a grocery store corner market from days of old, if you will, that has fresh fruits, vegetables, meats, dairy – all the essential products for healthy living," said Barbara Petee, from Promedica.

The City's plan is to donate the building to Promedica. Promedica will use $1.5 million from a donor to transform the building.

