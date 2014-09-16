City to donate vacant uptown building to Promedica for grocery s - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

City to donate vacant uptown building to Promedica for grocery store, more

Toledo City Council met Tuesday afternoon to discuss the possibility of Promedica taking over a vacant city-owned building in uptown Toledo.

Council members decided they will vote to authorize transfer of the building to Promedica next Tuesday.

The building, located in the 300 block of 18th Street, could soon host a grocery store on the first floor and an array of health-related services on the other three floors.

"The neighborhood of Uptown is a perfect place for us to establish a model, if you will, that we believe can be replicable across the region as well as across the United States by establishing first a grocery store corner market from days of old, if you will, that has fresh fruits, vegetables, meats, dairy – all the essential products for healthy living," said Barbara Petee, from Promedica.

The City's plan is to donate the building to Promedica. Promedica will use $1.5 million from a donor to transform the building.

