UT Rockets look to improve going into MAC play

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

The UT Rockets have dropped their last two games and are entering MAC play at 1-2.

But games aren't the only thing the Rockets have lost. Injuries are piling up, including the loss of Phillip Ely for the season.

Toledo will try to get back to their winning ways when they open league play at home on Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. against Ball State, a team the Rockets have lost to twice in a row.

"I really believe this: It's about four quarters of football and it can't be a focus about fast start and all these things. We have to play well all the time. Each possession is critical, each play is critical," Head Coach Matt Campbell said.

"[We've] got to have a really good week of practice, take each day," said sophomore quarterback Logan Woodside. "We got to take it one day at a time so a good week of practice will lead to results on the field on Saturday."

