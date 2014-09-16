UT Rockets look to improve going into MAC play - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

UT Rockets look to improve going into MAC play

Toledo Rockets Toledo Rockets
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The UT Rockets have dropped their last two games and are entering MAC play at 1-2.

But games aren't the only thing the Rockets have lost. Injuries are piling up, including the loss of Phillip Ely for the season.

Toledo will try to get back to their winning ways when they open league play at home on Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. against Ball State, a team the Rockets have lost to twice in a row.

"I really believe this: It's about four quarters of football and it can't be a focus about fast start and all these things. We have to play well all the time. Each possession is critical, each play is critical," Head Coach Matt Campbell said.

"[We've] got to have a really good week of practice, take each day," said sophomore quarterback Logan Woodside. "We got to take it one day at a time so a good week of practice will lead to results on the field on Saturday." 

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly