Two lanes on I-75 southbound now open after a large pothole was filled

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Police closed two lanes southbound on I-75 at mile marker 200, near South Avenue on Tuesday due to a large pothole.

The crater knocked out several cars in the southbound lanes. One truck took a direct hit causing the driver to nearly lose control and another van has extensive damage to the driver's side. 

The pothole has been filled and the highway is now open. 

