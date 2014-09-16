Thieves make off with $24,000 in electronics from Oregon Radio S - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Thieves make off with $24,000 in electronics from Oregon Radio Shack

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
Connect
OREGON, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Oregon Police are looking for the suspect or suspects that broke into the Radio Shack on Navarre Avenue last week.

Police say before they broke in, the suspect cut all the outside wire and, as a result, there's no surveillance video of the scene.

According to police, when the owner opened the store on Sept. 10, he found the store had been broken into and ransacked. Some sort of cutting tool was used to open the cabinet where the cell phones were held.

Along with the cell phones, speakers, digital scanners, cameras and $400 in cash were stolen. The stolen electronics were worth more than $24,000.

"They're breaking into these businesses and stealing all this expensive electronic equipment, and in turn, if we don't get this stuff back the price will go up on the consumer," said Oregon Detective Larry George.

Det. George also encourages anyone with information that could lead to an arrest to call him at 419-698-7061.

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly