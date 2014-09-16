Perrysburg school levy would pay for new fifth and sixth grade building

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

The Perrysburg School District now has an idea of where they want to put a new school if the November levy passes. Perrysburg School District Superintendent Tom Hosler says they would be looking at land on the southwest side of town.

"We don't have any property in our possession right now where we would like to put this five/six grade building, but we know where the center of Perrysburg is and that is actually by the Fort Meigs YMCA, in terms of where our students are," said Hosler.

If the levy passes the current junior high school would be turned into a seventh and eighth grade building and the new building would be a fifth and sixth grade building.

Residents are currently paying a levy that helped build Fort Meigs Elementary School. The superintendent wants to place the new levy after the old one expires in 2016. This levy would be $1.09 million more and cost a $200,000 home owner about $6.36 more per month.

Building a new school would cost $38.9 million. The superintendent says this is the best way to accommodate 600 new students while being fiscally responsible.

"We have portable classrooms at three out of our four elementaries and the junior high so any solution that we come up with has to relieve growth at the elementaries and also the junior high so building one building, an additional elementary school won't fix the junior high so this plan really does that," said Hosler.

Hosler says if the levy passes they would want to new building up and running by 2016.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.