Fundraiser Run for Reece helping a local family pay for life saving medical treatments for two-year-old

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

When Shannon and Matt Bova's son Reece was born in March 2012 they were faced with a devastating diagnosis.

"He was born very quickly, very silent, blue and limp," said Shannon. "We found out three hours later that he had a severe heart condition."

Tetrology of Fallot is a rare condition caused by a combination of four heart defects present at birth.

The Bova's say they learned before his first birthday that his lungs were sick as well. That's when Shannon and Matt were told their son would not make it to his fifth birthday.

"He was born with too small of arteries in his lungs and they are not growing with him so what's happening is his heart is working extra hard to pump blood to his lungs," said Matt.

Right now Reece receives a procedure twice a year at Boston Children's Hospital to help widen his lung's small arteries.

Fundraisers are being held to help offset the costs of those medical procedures.

"Run of Reece" will kick off at 7:30 p.m. October 4 at Woodlands Park in Perrysburg. Matt Bova says they already have 200 runners signed up.

"Out of the runners that we have many of them don't know us at all but they want to help and we wouldn't be able to raise the money without them," said Matt.

Another fundraiser at Applebee's at 531 Dussel Dr in Maumee will be will be held Tuesday Sept 17.

Log onto www.runforreece.com or Facebook page "Run for Reece" to have 15 percent of your bill donated. Participants will also get a $5 coupon for their next visit.

