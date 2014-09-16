Fundraiser Run for Reece helping a local family pay for life sav - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Fundraiser Run for Reece helping a local family pay for life saving medical treatments for two-year-old

When Shannon and Matt Bova's son Reece was born in March 2012 they were faced with a devastating diagnosis. 

"He was born very quickly, very silent, blue and limp," said Shannon. "We found out three hours later that he had a severe heart condition."

Tetrology of Fallot is a rare condition caused by a combination of four heart defects present at birth. 

The Bova's say they learned before his first birthday that his lungs were sick as well. That's when Shannon and Matt were told their son would not make it to his fifth birthday. 

"He was born with too small of arteries in his lungs and they are not growing with him so what's happening is his heart is working extra hard to pump blood to his lungs," said Matt. 

Right now Reece receives a procedure twice a year at Boston Children's Hospital to help widen his lung's small arteries. 

Fundraisers are being held to help offset the costs of those medical procedures. 

"Run of Reece" will kick off at 7:30 p.m. October 4 at Woodlands Park in Perrysburg. Matt Bova says they already have 200 runners signed up. 

"Out of the runners that we have many of them don't know us at all but they want to help and we wouldn't be able to raise the money without them," said Matt. 

Another fundraiser at Applebee's at 531 Dussel Dr in Maumee will be will be held Tuesday Sept 17. 

Log onto www.runforreece.com or Facebook page "Run for Reece" to have 15 percent of your bill donated. Participants will also get a $5 coupon for their next visit.

