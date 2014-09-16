Tecumseh Police arrest 2 students after investigating school thr - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

BREAKING

Tecumseh Police arrest 2 students after investigating school threat

TECUMSEH, MI (Toledo News Now) -

The Tecumseh Police Department has arrested two high school students on juvenile pick up orders authorized by the Lenawee County Prosecutor's Office.

The arrests are in connection to an investigation regarding a threat of violence, allegedly made by the students, to harm others at Tecumseh High School. 

On Sept. 12, the school turned over information to police regarding a potential threat, with the high school being the target. School leaders and police worked to make sure students and staff were safe. The students were removed from school.

In addition to the apprehension of the students, police have executed two search warrants on residences in Tecumseh. 

This is an ongoing investigation and no charges have been announced.

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly