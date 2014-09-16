Toledo doctor collecting supplies for colleagues fighting Ebola abroad

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

A Toledo doctor is collecting donations to help health care workers in West Africa battling the Ebola outbreak.

Donation boxes have been set up in several northwest Ohio locations by Ken O'Beirne, II, and his wife.

"I wanted to be able to go on medical missions, but at this point in my life that is difficult for me," O'Beirne said. "To find a way to help fellow colleagues, anyone in health care, it was important to me because patients come to us to be protected and to be treated and we need to safely be able to do that."

O'Beirne is asking people to donate non-sterile gloves, gowns and masks. He will be mailing the items overseas by the end of September.

Donations can be left at the following locations:

Defiance Chiropractic Center, 1770 Jefferson Ave., Defiance

Fowl and Fodder Restaurant, 7408 W. Central Ave., Toledo

Black Kite Coffee and Pies, 2499 Collingwood Blvd., Toledo

Flying Joe Coffee Shop, 2130 Preston Pkwy., Perrysburg

Plate 21 Coffee Shop, 3664 Rugby Dr., Toledo

Still Waters Yoga Studio, 8115 Monclova Rd., Monclova

Still Waters Yoga Studio is offering a free class on Monday, Sept. 22 at 6:30 p.m. in exchange for donations.

For more visit https://www.facebook.com/events/619932928124438/.

