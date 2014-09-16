Toledo doctor collecting supplies for colleagues fighting Ebola - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo doctor collecting supplies for colleagues fighting Ebola abroad

A Toledo doctor is collecting donations to help health care workers in West Africa battling the Ebola outbreak.

Donation boxes have been set up in several northwest Ohio locations by Ken O'Beirne, II, and his wife.

"I wanted to be able to go on medical missions, but at this point in my life that is difficult for me," O'Beirne said. "To find a way to help fellow colleagues, anyone in health care, it was important to me because patients come to us to be protected and to be treated and we need to safely be able to do that."

O'Beirne is asking people to donate non-sterile gloves, gowns and masks. He will be mailing the items overseas by the end of September.

Donations can be left at the following locations:

  • Defiance Chiropractic Center, 1770 Jefferson Ave., Defiance
  • Fowl and Fodder Restaurant, 7408 W. Central Ave., Toledo
  • Black Kite Coffee and Pies, 2499 Collingwood Blvd., Toledo
  • Flying Joe Coffee Shop, 2130 Preston Pkwy., Perrysburg
  • Plate 21 Coffee Shop, 3664 Rugby Dr., Toledo
  • Still Waters Yoga Studio, 8115 Monclova Rd., Monclova

Still Waters Yoga Studio is offering a free class on Monday, Sept. 22 at 6:30 p.m. in exchange for donations.

For more visit https://www.facebook.com/events/619932928124438/.

