Cedar Point announces partnership with LeBron James Family Foundation

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Cedar Point on Tuesday announced plans to work with the LeBron James Family Foundation and two charity groups working to help Akron students.

Earlier this summer the park promised to rename a rollercoaster "King James" if LeBron resigned with the Cleveland Cavaliers. James did rejoin the Cavs, and now Cedar Point says it is making good on it's promise.

The park has not announced whether it will build a new coaster in honor of James, or rename an existing ride. Cedar Point announced plans to demolish the Mantis rollercoaster last month.

Cedar Point released the following information about the partnership:

It's time to make good on a promise – and it's bigger and better than expected.

Earlier this summer, the park sent out a now-famous tweet stating that it would rename one of its coasters "King James" if LeBron James returned to Ohio. That outcome is now known. But the "ball" was back in the park's court.

Today, Cedar Point announces a joint decision with the LeBron James Family Foundation on a multi-year partnership which includes benefits that go far beyond renaming a coaster.

The highlight of this new partnership will take place next summer when Cedar Point hosts all of the kids who are actively involved in the foundation's "Wheels for Education" program and Akron I PROMISE Network for a day of fun with their families in the program's annual "I PROMISE Family Reunion" event. Additionally, next spring, Cedar Point will hold a first ride auction with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the LeBron James Family Foundation.

"We are thrilled to have formed this partnership with LeBron and his foundation," said Jason McClure, vice president and general manager for Cedar Point. "It's great when two world-class organizations can come together for the benefit of kids, their education and their families."

Based in LeBron's hometown of Akron, the LeBron James Family Foundation's mission is to positively affect the lives of children and young adults through education and co-curricular educational initiatives. In 2011, in partnership with the Akron Public Schools, the Foundation began working on the high school dropout crisis facing the Akron community and launched the "Wheels for Education" program. Now serving nearly 800 Akron-area students, this groundbreaking initiative targets third graders and provides them with the programs, support and mentors they need for success in school.

"The Foundation is extremely excited about this new partnership because it's a long-term commitment that will have benefits for our kids and their families for years to come," said Michele Campbell, Executive Director of the LeBron James Family Foundation. "One of the fundamental goals of the Wheels for Education program and the Akron I PROMISE Network is to provide our students with opportunities and experiences they might not otherwise have access to, and this partnership with Cedar Point does exactly that."

Once Wheels for Education students reach middle school, they graduate into the Foundation's Akron I PROMISE Network, where they will continue to receive academic support and interventions until graduation. The first class of Wheels for Education students will graduate in 2021.

