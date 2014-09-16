Holley brothers making the most of their opportunities at Kent S - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Holley brothers making the most of their opportunities at Kent State

Posted by WTOL Staff
Connect
KENT, OH (Toledo News Now) -

If you follow high school football in northwest Ohio, you definitely know the Holley brothers from Whitmer.  They took their team to the state finals, and now, they suit up at the next level.

Nate starts at safety and Nick at running back for Kent State.

"It's all about ‘want to'. Getting to the ball, playing football, is all mentality," sophomore safety Nate said.

"I love running the ball," said Nate. "Whenever I get the ball in my hands, I'm excited."

When it came to signing day a few years ago, a lot of schools overlooked the Holleys. They bring a lot of heart for what they lack in size.

"To play such a big role on the team right now is very gratifying just because how much work Nick and myself put in," Nate said.

On and off the field, this dynamic duo is competitive, wanting to win at everything.

"I'd say 21in basketball, especially in the pool," Nick Holley said.

"No, it's not, in the pool he beat me like the last two times otherwise it's all me," a laughing Nate replied.

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly