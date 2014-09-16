I-75/280 interchange back open after semi rollover - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

I-75/280 interchange back open after semi rollover

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

All lanes of I-75 and I-280 and the 75/280 interchange in north Toledo are back open after a semi rollover Tuesday morning.

The rollover caused the closure of the right lane of I-75 southbound and I-280 southbound just before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly