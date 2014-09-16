Age discrimination lawsuit reinstated in Lenawee County school district

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

A lawsuit filed by a former principal of a Lenawee County high school against Tecumseh School district is back on track again.

The lawsuit was filed by Robert Scheick, the former principal at Tecumseh High School. Scheick says that he was let go because of age discrimination.

"I think it's economics," said Tecumseh School District attorney Timothy Mullins, "I think he hoped or desired that he would continue to get both his retirement and this money for a longer period than three years."

Robert Scheik had retired as principal of Tecumseh High School back in 2006 at the age of 54. He then became principal again of the high school for another three years through an outside contractor, collecting pension money as well as a principal's salary.

In 2010, the school district decided not to renew Scheik's contract and hired a 44-year-old replacement to be the new principal. That's when the lawsuit was filed.

"In the documents that he has with the outside contracting agency," said Mullins, "he's indicated that it's an at-will position which can be terminated on a very short period of notice."

A district judge had ruled that there wasn't enough evidence to take the case to trial back in 2013. Earlier this month, a Court of Appeals court reinstated the lawsuit and the case was returned to district court in Detroit. No hearing or trial dates have yet to be scheduled.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.